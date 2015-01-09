Lead, a market desperately seeking a good story: Andy Home

Stacks of leads bars, used for preparing FIAMM batteries, are seen as they are charged in this photo illustration taken at the battery maker's factory in Avezzano, near L'Aquila, November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

LONDON (Reuters) - Lead was the second worst performer among the major industrial metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME) last year.

It was close but copper, which came under sustained bear attack over the closing weeks of 2014, just pipped it for the booby prize.

Unglamorous lead is now trading consistently below the $1,900-per tonne level, its weakest performance since the third quarter of 2012.

It’s also trading at a discount of more than $300 per tonne to “sister metal” zinc, so called because both have historically been produced at the same mines.

Trading lead and zinc as a relative value pair is a favored past-time on the LME “Street” but the gap between the two is now as wide as it’s been since the end of 2008.

APATHY RULES, OK?

Lead’s relative under-performance has caused a good deal of head-scratching among analysts. Or at least those analysts who still care, because this market’s real stand-out feature over the last year or so has been collective apathy.

LME lead volumes slipped another 0.5 percent last year after tumbling by 9.4 percent in 2013. It was the only major LME-traded metal to have experienced two consecutive years of lower trading volumes, something of a stand-out given total volumes grew by 6.7 percent in 2013 and by another 3.5 percent in 2014.

Even more stark has been the decline in open interest. It has been falling steadily since August last year and is currently grinding along at levels that have defined this market’s apathy low points over the last couple of years.

Lead’s problem is quite simple. It has no narrative.

A GOOD STORY

Markets love a good story. And in commodity markets the story tends, as often as not, to come from the supply side.

Copper, for example, is currently the bears’ play-thing because of an expected swing to surplus this year as mine and refined supply overwhelm demand growth.

Zinc is in favor because of its compelling narrative of closing mines and resulting shift to raw materials deficit.

It doesn’t necessarily matter whether the narrative is “true”. What matters is that there is a narrative at all.

And lead just doesn’t have one.

LME stock movements? Lead stocks have done no more than oscillate gently over the last year, ending December up a marginal 8,000 tonnes.

LME spreads? Barring an oh-so-brief flirtation with backwardation in August, the benchmark cash-to-three-months spread has spent most of the last 12 months in benign contango.

Everything points to a market that is broadly balanced, a perception reinforced by the most recent forecasts from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

While the ILZSG is expecting a headline-grabbing 366,000-tonne deficit in zinc this year, its assessment of the lead market is that it will record a deficit of just 23,000 tonnes. Hardly the stuff to get the pulse racing in an 11.5-million tonne global market.

China, the driving force of other metal markets, isn’t generating any sparks either.

The e-bike story, a regular feature of the lead market in more interesting times past because of its use in vehicle batteries, has disappeared along with slowing e-bike production growth.

Moreover, China is no longer importing refined lead anyway. Net trade in the first 11 months of 2014 amounted to 30,000 tonnes of exports. The inference is that the market in China is pretty much balanced too.

OPACITY

If the surface of the global lead market is becalmed, might there be a good story lurking in its hidden depths?

Possibly, but the problem is that no-one knows.

Lead has a higher recycling component than any other base metal and the scrap, or secondary, part of any industrial metal market is a dark and opaque place.

Too dark for most LME analysts to see into with any degree of confidence, even in developed economies let along emerging markets such as China.

And talking of China and opacity, what goes on in that country’s mining sector is a mystery with few analysts having any confidence in the official production figures.

This makes assessing future supply and balance trends very tricky indeed.

Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas is one analyst who does still care about the lead market.

And he makes a compelling case that there is a slow-burn bull story at work in lead. (“Lead - down but not out”, Dec. 29, 2014).

Even with expected below-par demand growth over the next couple of years, “we do not believe that lead demand growth can be met by secondary production alone”.

“This puts much of the onus to meet demand on the primary sector. Yet at the mining stage, lead is usually only a by-product and one that most firms have long shunned on environmental grounds.”

Briggs notes that the big zinc mines due to close this year are all relatively small lead producers but, equally, that the new zinc mines coming on stream to replace them are too.

Seven major new mines will produce nearly 600,000 tonnes per year of zinc but only 20,000 tonnes per year of lead.

The logical conclusion is that lead, at some future date, is going to experience its own primary raw materials crunch.

But there is a big caveat.

“We recognize, though, that forecasts of lead mine production are subject to great uncertainty, due to the huge role of the hard-to-track Chinese industry, where output has fully doubled since 2009 to take its market share to 55 per cent.”

“China,” he warns, “could again defy expectations of a sharp slowdown in growth, which means that the risks to our forecasts of global mine production are skewed to the upside.”

A YEAR OF LIVING BORINGLY?

So, will it be another year of tedious sideways movement of lead prices?

There are two contrary indicators that may suggest not.

The first is the positioning of money managers on the LME, who, to quote Leon Westgate at Standard Bank London, have shifted from apathy to “active dislike” by building up a significant short position. (“Lead’s still dead but...”, Jan. 6, 2015)

This may be indicative of a broader repositioning given the nature of LME trading and the channeling of off-market activity into the all-encompassing broker-dealer-index-trader category of the exchange’s Commitments of Traders Report.

The second interesting feature of the lead market is the elevated level of open interest on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE).

It rocketed from 17,626 lots to 56,148 lots over the course of July last year. That surge coincided with a spike in SHFE lead prices. They have since tumbled back, mirroring the price weakness on the LME.

But open interest hasn’t fallen in tandem. It remains high at 49,166 lots as of the end of December.

There remains the lurking suspicion that something is “up” on the Shanghai market, but what exactly is uncertain.

The contrast in activity and positioning between the two markets may be the most positive signal of all that lead’s 2015 will be a bit more interesting than its last year.

But, it still needs a good story to trigger something.

Or just any story at all.