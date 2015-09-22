FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profile: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 22, 2015 / 8:54 AM / 2 years ago

Profile: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Leftist Syriza leader and winner of Greek general election Alexis Tsipras smiles during a swearing ceremony at the presidential palace in Athens, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Position: Prime Minister of Greece

Incumbent: Alexis Tsipras

Date of Birth: July 28, 1974

First Term: Jan 26 to Aug. 20 2015

Second Term: Sworn in Sept 21, 2015 for four-year term

Key Facts:

- Tsipras has transformed an obscure, far-left fringe party into the strongest force in Greek politics today, propelled largely by a wave of anti-austerity anger that has pushed up poverty and unemployment in Greece.

- He assumed office in January 2015 at the age of 40, making him one of Greece’s youngest-ever prime ministers. He has shown a desire to break from the past, becoming the first prime minister to take a civil rather than a religious oath during his swearing-in ceremonies, where he showed up without a tie.

- A civil engineer by training, Tsipras has been involved in leftist politics from his student days, when he was a member of the Communist youth. He became leader of Syriza in 2008 and was elected to parliament in 2009.

- Tsipras has railed against austerity and the 240-billion-euro bailout program backed by the European Union and International Monetary Fund that he says has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Greece. He has also worried European partners and financial markets with a demand that a big chunk of Greek debt should be written off.

- After months of fierce fighting with other euro zone

countries, Tsipras was forced in June to impose capital controls and then called a referendum for July on an offered bailout, urging Greeks to reject it. They did, but he was forced to accept another, tougher offer to keep Greece in the euro zone.

- The Greek parliament approved the new bailout and some members of his Syriza party broke away to form their own.

- Tsipras called an election for Sept. 20 and won, again forming a government in coalition with the small rightwing Independent Greeks party.

- Tsipras is not married, but lives with his partner with whom he has two sons.

Writing by Deepa Babington

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.