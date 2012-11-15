FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leap Wireless moves CFO to COO role, names new CFO
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Leap Wireless moves CFO to COO role, names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leap Wireless LEAP.O said on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Jerry Elliott had become its chief operating officer, and it named Perley McBride as its next CFO.

Leap said it had made the changes to “accelerate operational improvements and better enable management to direct the company’s long-term strategy in a time of industry transition.”

Elliott, whose move is effective immediately, joined Leap as CFO in May. McBride, who most recently was executive vice president of finance at the Weather Co, will join Leap on December 10. Leap also named Anne Liu as its chief accounting officer. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.