FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leap Wireless quarterly loss widens as it loses subscribers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Leap Wireless quarterly loss widens as it loses subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leap Wireless LEAP.O, which agreed to be bought by AT&T Inc (T.N) last month, reported a bigger quarterly loss as it lost subscribers.

The company’s net loss attributable to common shareholders increased to $163.1 million, or $2.09 per share, in the second quarter, from $41.59 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $731.5 million from $786.77 million.

The mobile network operator targets cost-conscious consumers who pay for calls in advance.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.