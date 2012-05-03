FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LeapFrog sales jump on toy tablet demand, early Easter
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 3, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

LeapFrog sales jump on toy tablet demand, early Easter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc LF.N posted strong quarterly results, helped by an earlier Easter and strong demand for its LeapPad learning tablet, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.

The maker of educational toys said its first-quarter results also benefited from lower inventory levels at the start of the year, and was consequently raising its full-year forecast.

The company now expects to earn 52 to 57 cents per share, up from its prior view for a profit 40 to 45 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the period is now expected to increases 10 to 13 percent, up from the 6 to 8 percent rise it had forecast in February.

The company’s sales shot up 81 percent to $72 million in the first quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $51 million.

It posted a loss of $9.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter, compared to market expectations for a loss of 26 cents per share.

Shares of the company trading at $9.80 in extended trade, after closing at $8.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.