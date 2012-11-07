Leap Wireless posts quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Low-cost mobile firm Leap Wireless International Inc LEAP.O reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by a nearly $130 million net gain from a recent spectrum sale to Verizon Wireless.

The company reported a net profit of $25 million attributable to common stockholders, or 32 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $68.8 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)