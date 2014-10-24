FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher demand from Europe, North America boosts Lear's profit
October 24, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Higher demand from Europe, North America boosts Lear's profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The sign in front of the headquarters of Lear Corp., an auto parts maker, is seen in Southfield, Michigan February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Lear Corp (LEA.N), a maker of auto seats and electrical power systems, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings forecast, reflecting robust vehicle production in North America and Europe.

Lear shares were up 2 percent at $87.55 before the bell.

Global vehicle production increased 3 percent in the third quarter. The United States recorded its highest third-quarter auto sales in eight years, with sales in September rising about 9 percent, according to research firm Autodata.

Lear, whose customers include General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N), raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $640-$655 million from $610-$645 million.

Sales in Lear’s seating business, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of total revenue, rose 10 percent to $3.2 billion In the third quarter.

“We are continuing to win new business in both segments and in every region of the world,” Chief Executive Matt Simoncini said in a statement.

Revenue from North America rose nearly 12 percent to $1.68 billion and Europe and Africa rose about 10 percent to $1.62 billion.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to $4.23 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $140.1 million, or $1.72 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $112.8 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Lear earned $1.93 per share.

Analysts on average expected third-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had gained 5.7 percent, outperforming the broader Dow Jones U.S. Automobiles & Parts Index .DJUSAP, which has fallen 4 percent.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings

