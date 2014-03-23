FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beirut gunfight between Assad supporters and opponents kills one
March 23, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Beirut gunfight between Assad supporters and opponents kills one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A girl looks out of a window after clashes in south Beirut March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

REUTERS - One person was killed and 10 people were wounded in clashes in south Beirut on Sunday between supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rival fighters, security sources said.

The fighting broke out before dawn between gunmen loyal to Shaker Barjawi, a Sunni Muslim who supports the Syrian Alawite president, and Sunni Muslims who back the three-year uprising against Assad’s rule.

Residents heard the sound of loud gunfire and explosions coming from the Al-Gharbi district of southern Beirut, where Barjawi has an office.

Security sources named the dead man as Nabil Hannash. Several other people including civilians, were wounded in the clashes, they said. The army later deployed in the area and the clashes appeared to subside.

The fighting in Beirut follows a week of sustained violence in the northern city of Tripoli, where 27 people have been killed in fighting between Assad supporters and opponents which also sparked clashes with the Lebanese army.

Reporting By Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens

