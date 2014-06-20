FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber kills one, wounds 20 at Lebanese checkpoint
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber kills one, wounds 20 at Lebanese checkpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lebanese soldiers and policemen secure the area of a site of an explosion at the Dahr al-Baidar area in Lebanon's Eastern Bekaa Valley June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed one person and wounded at least 20 at a security checkpoint in Lebanon’s Eastern Bekaa Valley on Friday, on the main highway joining Lebanon and Syria’s capitals, Lebanese police said.

The Lebanese checkpoint is situated in an area where Lebanese Sunni Muslim militants opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been carrying out attacks on areas under the control of the pro-Assad Shi‘ite Hezbollah movement.

Police said the bomber was stopped at the checkpoint to be searched and then blew himself up, which suggested he had been heading to another target.

Lebanon’s al-Manar television showed black smoke rising from the scene and debris littering the ground.

Reporting by Lalia Bassam; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.