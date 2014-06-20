Suicide bomber kills one, wounds 20 at Lebanese checkpoint

Lebanese soldiers and policemen secure the area of a site of an explosion at the Dahr al-Baidar area in Lebanon's Eastern Bekaa Valley June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed one person and wounded at least 20 at a security checkpoint in Lebanon’s Eastern Bekaa Valley on Friday, on the main highway joining Lebanon and Syria’s capitals, Lebanese police said.

The Lebanese checkpoint is situated in an area where Lebanese Sunni Muslim militants opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been carrying out attacks on areas under the control of the pro-Assad Shi‘ite Hezbollah movement.

Police said the bomber was stopped at the checkpoint to be searched and then blew himself up, which suggested he had been heading to another target.

Lebanon’s al-Manar television showed black smoke rising from the scene and debris littering the ground.