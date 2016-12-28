FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion kills local official in northern Lebanon: NNA
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 8 months ago

Explosion kills local official in northern Lebanon: NNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion killed a local official in Lebanon's northern Bekaa Valley region on Wednesday, the National News Agency (NNA) said.

The attack took place in the morning in the town of al-Ain, some 20 km (13 miles) west of the Lebanese-Syrian border, and killed the town's deputy mayor, NNA reported.

A security source, who described it as an assassination, said a bomb exploded inside the local official's van, killing him and severely injuring his brother.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely

