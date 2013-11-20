Saudi Arabia condemns deadly Beirut blast as cowardly

A forensic inspector examines the site of the two suicide bombings that occurred on Tuesday near Iran's embassy compound in Beirut November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia condemned a suicide attack that killed 23 people in Beirut, including an Iranian cultural attache, on Tuesday as “cowardly terrorist bombings”, the official SPA news agency said on Wednesday.

“An official source stated that the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly denounces and condemns the cowardly terrorist bombings in the Lebanese capital Beirut,” SPA reported, adding the government extended condolences to the families of the victims and the Lebanese government and people.