FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. condemns Beirut bombing, urges restraint
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2013 / 7:29 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. condemns Beirut bombing, urges restraint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday condemned a suicide bombing that killed at least 23 people near an Iranian embassy compound in Beirut, but said it was too soon to say who was responsible for the attack.

“We call on all parties to exercise calm and restraint to avoid inflaming the situation further,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

“Acts of terror only reinforce our determination to work with the institutions of the Lebanese state,” Carney said, noting U.S. officials are unable to confirm at this point who is responsible for the attack.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.