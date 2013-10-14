Bomb found in Lebanon's Hezbollah stronghold on eve of Muslim holiday

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese security forces defused a car bomb on Monday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of the Shi‘ite Muslim militia group Hezbollah.

The discovery of a bomb happened on the first night of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha and two months after a car bomb killed 20 people in the area, and looked like the latest sign of growing sectarian tensions in Lebanon exacerbated by the war in neighboring Syria.

The bomb was found in a Jeep Cherokee parked in the Mamora area, a Lebanese army statement said. Specialists were brought in to defuse the bomb and take the car away.

Car bombs are becoming increasingly common in Lebanon. In September, twin bombs killed 42 people at Sunni mosques in Tripoli, in the deadliest attack in the coastal city since the end of Lebanon’s civil war.

Fighters from Hezbollah have joined Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in their battle to crush a majority Sunni armed uprising, causing resentment among Lebanese Sunnis.