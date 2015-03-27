FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six children wounded when old bomb explodes in Lebanon
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 4:43 PM / 2 years ago

Six children wounded when old bomb explodes in Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Six children were wounded in a blast in southern Lebanon on Friday in what witnesses said appeared to be an explosion caused by old cluster bomb munitions dropped by Israeli forces during the 2006 war.

The device exploded as the children were playing in the village of Zibqin, in a valley several kilometers from the frontier with Israel. Two of the children were seriously wounded and taken to hospital, the witnesses said.

Israel dropped a large number of cluster bombs towards the end of the 2006 war. The United Nations and Lebanese military have spent years clearing thousands of mines and bombs from the southern area.

Reporting by Hussein Saad, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.