FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sectarian clashes kill three in north Lebanon city
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2013 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Sectarian clashes kill three in north Lebanon city

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - Three people were killed in a second night of sectarian fighting in Lebanon’s port city of Tripoli on Thursday, residents said, the latest spate of violence fuelled by the civil war in neighboring Syria.

At least 18 were wounded, security sources said, as sounds of machineguns and rocket propelled grenades rocked neighboring districts that are home to communities linked to both sides of the Syrian conflict.

One area is dominated by Lebanese Sunni Muslims, who support the Sunni-led uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and the other is an enclave of Lebanese Alawites, the same Shi‘ite Muslim offshoot to which the Syrian leader belongs.

Tensions over the two-year civil war in Syria have frequently led to street fighting in Tripoli. On Wednesday night, one man was shot dead and at least 20 were wounded in clashes there.

A security source said one Lebanese soldier was wounded in the clashes on Thursday, as the army exchanged fire with the gunmen. Troops had deployed in the area earlier in the week to try to maintain calm.

The Syrian conflict has also spilled over into the Lebanese capital Beirut and other areas. There have also been frequent clashes in border regions.

Reporting by Nazih Sadiq; Writing by Erika Solomon; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.