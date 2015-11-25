FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon charges network linked to Beirut bombings
November 25, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon charges network linked to Beirut bombings

Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions that occured on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese military court charged 26 people on Wednesday with belonging to a terrorist group, Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for twin bomb attacks that killed 44 people in Beirut this month, a judicial source said.

Of those charged, including Syrian and Lebanese nationals, 23 were directly linked to the bombings while three others were accused of belonging to the network, the source said.

The Nov. 12 suicide explosions targeted a crowded residential district in Beirut’s southern suburbs that is dominated by Hezbollah, a Shi‘ite movement involved in the Syrian civil war across the frontier.

Lebanese security forces say their investigations into the bombings have led to arrests of other people without direct links to the attacks, and the seizure of large amounts of explosives.

Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
