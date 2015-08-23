FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese security forces use water cannon against protesters
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2015 / 4:49 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanese security forces use water cannon against protesters

Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest against corruption and rubbish collection problems near the government palace in Beirut August 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese security forces fired water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the government near Prime Minister Tammam Salam’s offices in Beirut on Sunday, live television pictures showed.

Protesters threw projectiles at a line of riot police blocking a road to the Grand Saray government buildings in central Beirut.

On Saturday, some three dozen people were injured when police used water cannon and tear gas against protesters who have mobilized over the government’s failure to resolve a crisis over rubbish disposal.

Related Coverage

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.