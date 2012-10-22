Five wounded in south Beirut gunfire: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Five people were wounded by gunfire in southern Beirut on Monday, security and medical sources said, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb.

The sources said the shooting occurred on the edge of Tariq al-Jadida, a Sunni Muslim district which neighbors Shi‘ite suburbs in the south of the Lebanese capital. The army closed several roads in the area, local media said.

Residents had earlier reported heavy overnight gunfire around Tariq al-Jadida between gunmen armed with rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

