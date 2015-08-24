FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anti-government protesters march in central Beirut
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 5:14 PM / 2 years ago

Anti-government protesters march in central Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Several hundred Lebanese protesters chanting anti-government slogans marched in central Beirut on Monday after two days of much larger rallies that descended into violence.

Security services escorted the demonstrators who were marching toward the government building. Earlier on Monday protest organizers postponed a larger protest rally until Saturday.

The “You Stink” campaign has mobilized around the government’s failure to deal with collecting trash.

Scores of people have been wounded during clashes between police and demonstrators after the weekend demonstrations that brought thousands onto the streets.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
