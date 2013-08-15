Islamist group says targeted Hezbollah in Beirut blast: video

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Sunni Islamist group calling itself the Brigades of Aisha claimed responsibility on Thursday for an explosion in southern Beirut which killed 10 people, saying it targeted the militant group Hezbollah and promising more attacks.

“This is the second time that we decide the place of the battle and its timing...And you will see more, God willing,” said a masked man, flanked by two others brandishing rifles, in a video statement addressed to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.