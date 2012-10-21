FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Heavy gunfire heard in central Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in central Beirut on Sunday after protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, demanding that he quit over the assassination of a top intelligence official.

An official said security forces had fired in the air.

Witnesses said at least two protesters had fainted, apparently as a result of tear gas fired by security forces after protesters breached an outer barrier around the prime minister’s offices.

Hundreds of protesters, waving flags from the anti-Syrian opposition Future Movement - a mainly Sunni Muslim party - and Christian Lebanese Forces as well as black Islamist flags, marched on Mikati’s offices after the funeral of Wissam al-Hassan.

They accused Syria of being behind Hassan’s killing and called for Mikati to resign.

Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan

