Hariri calls on all Lebanese to attend funeral of slain official
October 20, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Hariri calls on all Lebanese to attend funeral of slain official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former prime minister Saad al-Hariri urged all of Lebanon to attend Sunday’s funeral in central Beirut for slain intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, an appeal which could transform the ceremony into a powerful political rally.

“Every one of you is personally invited tomorrow to Martyr’s Square to the prayers for Wissam al-Hassan,” Hariri said in a statement broadcast by Future Television on Saturday.

“All of Lebanon, which Wissam al-Hassan protected from the plots of Bashar al-Assad and Ali Mamlouk...exposing himself so that you would not be blown up,” Hariri said, referring to the Syrian president and a Syrian general indicted in August over an alleged bomb plot in Lebanon.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Anngus MacSwan

