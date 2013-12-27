FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's Hariri points to Hezbollah over Beirut killing
December 27, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Lebanon's Hariri points to Hezbollah over Beirut killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s former prime minister Saad al-Hariri accused Hezbollah of involvement in Friday’s bomb attack in Beirut that killed his adviser Mohamad Chatah.

“As far as we are concerned the suspects...are those who are fleeing international justice and refusing to represent themselves before the international tribunal,” Hariri said, referring to five Hezbollah suspects indicted for the 2005 killing of his father.

The trial of the five suspects is due to open in The Hague in January. The suspects are all fugitives and Hezbollah, which denies any role in the Hariri assassination, has refused to cooperate with the court which it says is politically motivated.

