Nasrallah says ready to fight in Syria himself

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah renewed his commitment on Friday to the battle in Syria, where the Shi‘ite militant group has been fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, saying he was ready to go himself if needed.

Nasrallah said Thursday’s car bomb in Beirut would only reinforce Hezbollah’s determination to fight in Syria and defeat radical Sunni Islamists he said were behind the attack. “If the battle requires me to go (to Syria) ... I will go,” he said.