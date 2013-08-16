FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasrallah says ready to fight in Syria himself
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2013 / 4:07 PM / in 4 years

Nasrallah says ready to fight in Syria himself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah renewed his commitment on Friday to the battle in Syria, where the Shi‘ite militant group has been fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, saying he was ready to go himself if needed.

Nasrallah said Thursday’s car bomb in Beirut would only reinforce Hezbollah’s determination to fight in Syria and defeat radical Sunni Islamists he said were behind the attack. “If the battle requires me to go (to Syria) ... I will go,” he said.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.