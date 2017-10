Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks to journalists at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Thursday he hoped for the quick formation of a government of “national accord”.

Hariri was speaking at the presidential palace after being asked by President Michel Aoun to form the new government. Hariri said he had “great hope” the government could be formed quickly.