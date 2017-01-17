FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's Hezbollah finds crashed Israeli drone: source
January 17, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 7 months ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah finds crashed Israeli drone: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese group Hezbollah has located an Israeli drone that crashed in Lebanese territory and has taken it to a secure location for inspection, a source in Hezbollah said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said that the drone had came down in Lebanese territory on Monday near the border with Israel, identifying the drone as a "tactical Skylark UAV".

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi'ite group, has fought numerous conflicts with Israel. Their most serious flare-up in recent years was in 2015 when Hezbollah guerrillas killed two Israeli troops in retaliation for a deadly air strike in Syria.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
