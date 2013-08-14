FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hezbollah says it struck Israeli troops in Lebanon
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2013 / 7:13 PM / 4 years ago

Hezbollah says it struck Israeli troops in Lebanon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah makes a rare public appearance as he addresses his supporters during a rally to mark Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah claimed responsibility on Wednesday for explosions which wounded four Israeli soldiers who infiltrated into southern Lebanon last week.

Nasrallah told Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen television that Hezbollah fighters planted bombs in an area they knew in advance Israeli soldiers would pass through, and detonated one of them when a first group of special forces reached the area.

A second bomb was triggered when Israeli reinforcements arrived on the scene, Nasrallah said, giving the group’s first account of an incident about which Israeli military officials have given few details.

The Lebanese army said last week the Israeli soldiers had crossed 400 meters into Lebanese territory when the blasts occurred. An Israeli spokesman said only that four soldiers were wounded during “an activity near the border”.

“This was a controlled and deliberate operation,” Nasrallah said of the explosions. “It was not accidental, and was not (caused by) a landmine left behind by the Israeli occupation.”

Nasrallah did not say how the Hezbollah fighters knew in advance of the Israeli incursion, but said the group “will not accept these territorial violations” into Lebanon.

The border between Israel and Lebanon has been largely quiet since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.