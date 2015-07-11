FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon says Israeli drone crashes at Tripoli port
#World News
July 11, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Lebanon says Israeli drone crashes at Tripoli port

Lebanese army soldiers pull out what they say is an Israeli surveillance drone, which crashed into the sea, from the waters near the port of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, in this handout picture released by the Lebanese Army on July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lebanese Army website/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT/TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - An Israeli surveillance drone crashed into the sea near the port of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Saturday, the second time an Israeli drone has come down in the country in recent weeks, according to Lebanese officials.

The army said the surveillance plane “belonging to the Israeli enemy” had crashed at 8:30 a.m. (0130 EDT).

Israeli officials declined to comment.

Last month, a drone identified as Israeli by Lebanese officials crashed in the Bekaa Valley region of eastern Lebanon. Israel did not comment on that incident either.

A June report from the U.N. secretary general on implementation of a Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said there were almost daily violations of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft, including drones.

Reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut, Nazih Siddiq in Tripoli and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Pravin Char

