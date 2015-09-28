FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese journalist fined for contempt of court in Hariri murder case
September 28, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanese journalist fined for contempt of court in Hariri murder case

Karma Khayat, vice president of Al-Jadeed television sits during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A judge in The Hague on Monday fined a Lebanese journalist 10,000 euros ($11,000) for contempt of court in the case against the alleged killers of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Karma al-Khayat was convicted 10 days ago of failing to obey a court order to remove from the internet video interviews that risked exposing witnesses in the case against the five suspects in the 2005 bomb blast that killed Hariri and 21 others.

She was acquitted of the more serious charge of exposing the witnesses, but prosecutors had nonetheless asked for a one-year jail term for the journalist, who has described her conviction as an attack on the freedom of the press.

Reporting By Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Hugh Lawson

