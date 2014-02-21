FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon detains top suspect in car bomb campaign
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2014 / 12:32 PM / 4 years ago

Lebanon detains top suspect in car bomb campaign

Laila Bassam

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese security forces said on Friday they had detained a Sunni Muslim militant suspected of recruiting suicide bombers and assembling car bombs for a radical group behind attacks on Iranian interests in Beirut.

Hassan Abu Afleh, they said, was suspected of being a leading figure in the Abdullah Azzam Brigades - a movement that has carried out bombings to punish Iran and Tehran’s Shi‘ite Lebanese ally Hezbollah for their role in the Syrian war.

The Brigades claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s twin suicide attack near the Iranian cultural center in Beirut that killed eight people, and an assault on the Iranian embassy in November.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in neighboring Syria against mostly Sunni Muslim rebels.

The near three-year-old conflict has exacerbated sectarian conflicts and galvanized radical groups inside Lebanon, creating a major challenge for the new Lebanese government that took office on Saturday.

Abu Afleh’s arrest in Beirut on Saturday followed last week’s detention of Naim Abbas, another leading militant who, according to a security source, worked for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - a hardline Sunni group that is fighting in Syria.

Abu Afleh was arrested in a predominantly Sunni district of Beirut, said security services. Details had not emerged sooner because of the ongoing investigation, they added.

Another suspected leader of the Abdullah Azzam Brigades died while in the custody of the Lebanese security forces in January.

Majid bin Muhammad al-Majid, a Saudi national who was wanted by authorities in his own country, had been suffering from kidney failure.

The Abdullah Azzam Brigades is named after an associate of the late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.