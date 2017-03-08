FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Lebanon appoints new army chief
#World News
March 8, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 5 months ago

Lebanon appoints new army chief

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun shakes hands with General Joseph Aoun, newly appointed army commander, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 8, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon appointed General Joseph Aoun as army commander on Wednesday, replacing General Jean Kahwaji at the head of a force that has been guarantor of civil peace since the 1975-90 civil war.

The Lebanese government also filled several high-ranking security and judicial posts, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said in a televised announcement after a cabinet meeting.

General Imad Othman was appointed head of the Internal Security Forces, replacing Major General Ibrahim Basbous.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim retained his post as head of General Security.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

