Lebanon appoints new army chief

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon appointed General Joseph Aoun as army commander on Wednesday, replacing General Jean Kahwaji at the head of a force that has been guarantor of civil peace since the 1975-90 civil war.

The Lebanese government also filled several high-ranking security and judicial posts, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said in a televised announcement after a cabinet meeting.

General Imad Othman was appointed head of the Internal Security Forces, replacing Major General Ibrahim Basbous.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim retained his post as head of General Security.