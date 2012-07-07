FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian artillery strikes north Lebanon, three killed
July 7, 2012

Syrian artillery strikes north Lebanon, three killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WADI KHALED, Lebanon (Reuters) - Syrian artillery hit villages in northern Lebanon on Saturday killing two women and a man and wounding scores more after opposition rebels crossed the border into Lebanon, residents said.

Residents of the Wadi Khaled region said several mortar bombs started falling on farm buildings five to 20 km (3 to 12 miles) from the border at around 2 a.m.

At midday on Saturday villagers reported more explosions and said they heard gunfire close to the border.

Syrian rebels trying to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad have used northern Lebanon as a base and Syrian forces have at times bombed villages and even crossed the border in pursuit of militants, threatening to stir up tensions in its smaller neighbor.

In the village of al-Mahatta, a house was destroyed, killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding a two year old and a four year old, family members told Reuters. A 25-year-old woman and a man were also killed in nearby villages, residents said.

Reporting by Roula Naeimeh and Nazih Siddiq; Writing by Oliver Holmes, editing by Diana Abdallah

