Internet scammers impersonate U.S. envoy to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Internet scammers pretending to be the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon have tried to con Lebanese people out of money using social media, promising them a United Nations job in return for sending funds, the U.S. embassy said on Wednesday.

In a statement entitled “The Ambassador Does Not Want Your Money” the embassy warned the scammers had contacted people on social media inviting them to connect with Ambassador David Hale.

They were then instructed to send money to an office in London in order to be named a Goodwill Ambassador at the United Nations. U.N. Goodwill Ambassadors include movie stars, singers and sports personalities.

“Ambassador Hale does not make U.N. appointments and would not solicit funds from people,” the statement said. It added that scammers had also sent unsolicited emails requesting fees to process immigrant visa documents and work permits.