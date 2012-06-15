Lebanese army clashes with Palestinians; one dead

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - A Palestinian man was killed on Friday in clashes between the Lebanese army and Palestinians in a refugee camp in north Lebanon, security sources and camp leaders said.

The security source said soldiers were now surrounding parts of Nahr al-Bared, a refugee camp that was devastated in 2007 when the Lebanese army fought militants there.

The clashes erupted after the military tried to stop a fight between two Palestinians at the camp, residents said. Some people responded by throwing rocks at the soldiers.

Eventually shots were exchanged and camp leaders said one resident had been killed and at least eight wounded.

Tensions have not completely subsided around the coastal shantytown since 2007, when the army moved in to fight the al Qaeda-inspired Fatah al-Islam group. More than 400 people were killed, 170 of them soldiers, and 6,000 homes were flattened.