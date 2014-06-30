FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two killed in gunbattle in Palestinian district of Beirut
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Two killed in gunbattle in Palestinian district of Beirut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two Palestinians were shot dead and seven people wounded in a gunfight in southern Beirut on Monday on the edge of the Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the confrontation in the Lebanese capital, which has been tense after three explosions shook the country last week, two in Beirut and one in the Bekaa Valley on the road towards Syria.

Lebanon has suffered bombings, rockets attacks and gunfights in several of its main cities since the outbreak of the conflict in neighboring Syria, which has deepened sectarian tensions in the small Mediterranean nation.

But violence has also sporadically broken out among heavily armed factions in Palestinian camps, where Lebanese security forces have limited authority.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.