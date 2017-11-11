FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon president calls on Riyadh to clarify reasons stopping Hariri return
#World News
November 11, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 43 minutes

Lebanon president calls on Riyadh to clarify reasons stopping Hariri return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s president called on Saudi Arabia on Saturday to clarify the reasons preventing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri returning to Beirut, his office said.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

President Michel Aoun said “Lebanon does not accept its prime minister being in a situation at odds with international treaties and the standard rules in relations between states.”

Lebanese authorities believe Hariri is being held by Saudi Arabia, from where he quit in a broadcast last week, two top Lebanese government officials, a senior politician close to Hariri and a fourth source have said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
