BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Prince Khaled al-Faisal on Monday invited Lebanon's recently-elected President Michel Aoun, a close ally of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, to visit Saudi.

Al Faisal, governor of Mecca and an adviser to the king, said during an official visit to Lebanon that Aoun had promised to visit as soon as a new Lebanese government was formed.

