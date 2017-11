BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that the government still stands after the prime minister’s shock resignation, according to sources who met with him.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 6, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri’s resignation in a weekend broadcast from Saudi Arabia “in this form” will not change the government’s capacities, the sources cited Berri as saying.