Campaign for Lebanese PM's return had 'positive results': Aoun

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun has said the campaign waged by Lebanon to secure the return of Saad al-Hariri after his shock resignation as prime minister from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 has brought “positive results”, a visitor to Aoun said on Monday.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Aoun said Hariri’s comments in a televised interview on Sunday night showed that the political settlement underpinning Lebanon’s coalition government still stands, the visitors to the president said.

Saudi-allied Hariri said in the interview he would return to Lebanon within days and held out the possibility he could rescind his resignation if Iran-backed Hezbollah agreed to stay out of regional conflicts such as Yemen. The comments were his first in public since he resigned from Riyadh on Nov. 4.