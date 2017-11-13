FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campaign for Lebanese PM's return had 'positive results': Aoun
November 13, 2017 / 10:06 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Campaign for Lebanese PM's return had 'positive results': Aoun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun has said the campaign waged by Lebanon to secure the return of Saad al-Hariri after his shock resignation as prime minister from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 has brought “positive results”, a visitor to Aoun said on Monday.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Aoun said Hariri’s comments in a televised interview on Sunday night showed that the political settlement underpinning Lebanon’s coalition government still stands, the visitors to the president said.

Saudi-allied Hariri said in the interview he would return to Lebanon within days and held out the possibility he could rescind his resignation if Iran-backed Hezbollah agreed to stay out of regional conflicts such as Yemen. The comments were his first in public since he resigned from Riyadh on Nov. 4.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans

