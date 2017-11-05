FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese president will not accept PM's resignation yet: sources
#World News
November 5, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in 37 minutes

Lebanese president will not accept PM's resignation yet: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun will not decide whether to accept or reject the resignation of prime minister Saad al-Hariri until Hariri returns to Lebanon to explain his reasons, sources at the presidential palace said on Sunday.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, September 28, 2017. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

Hariri left Lebanon for Saudi Arabia on Friday and resigned on Saturday in a televised statement that took the Lebanese political establishment by surprise.

There is no obvious successor to Hariri and by refusing to accept his resignation, Aoun is seen to be delaying political consultations on a new prime minister.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

