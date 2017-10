A Lebanese Army soldier searches a civilian with a detector near Beirut international airport, September 14, 2012, before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict arrives in Lebanon on Friday to bring a message of peace to a region torn by civil war in neighbouring Syria and strained by violent Islamist protests against the United States in Libya and Egypt. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A plane carrying Pope Benedict arrived at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri airport on Friday, witnesses said, at the start of a three-day visit aimed at addressing the position of Christians in a region torn by civil war in neighboring Syria.

The Lebanese army has deployed thousands of troops to secure the pope’s visit in which he is expected to stress unity among the different Christian churches in the Middle East and peace between Christians and Muslims.