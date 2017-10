Pope Benedict XVI waves upon his arrival at Beirut international airport as he is welcomed by Lebanon's President Michel Suleiman, September 14, 2012. Pope Benedict arriving in Lebanon on Friday for a three-day visit as civil war rages in neighbouring Syria called for a halt to weapons imports to Syria which he said were a "grave sin". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Pope Benedict arriving in Lebanon on Friday for a three-day visit as civil war rages in neighboring Syria called for a halt to weapons imports to Syria which he said were a “grave sin”.

Speaking to reporters aboard his plane, the pope praised the Arab Spring, calling it a positive “cry for freedom” as long as it was accompanied by religious tolerance.