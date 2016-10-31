FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aoun vows to protect Lebanon from regional fires
#World News
October 31, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

Aoun vows to protect Lebanon from regional fires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese army commander Michel Aoun was sworn in as the country's elected president on Monday, and vowed to fight terrorism and to prevent regional "fires" spreading to Lebanon.

Aoun, who is in his 80s, was referring to the civil war in neighboring Syria and ongoing conflict in Iraq. He said his government would tackle terrorism "preemptively and preventively" until it is uprooted.

Aoun also said that any solution to the war in neighboring Syria must guarantee the return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, who Lebanese officials say number 1.5 million. Syrian camps in Lebanon must not turn into militant hideouts, he said.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul/Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

