FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Iran calls Aoun's election in Lebanon a victory for Hezbollah
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 10 months ago

Iran calls Aoun's election in Lebanon a victory for Hezbollah

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran welcomed the election of Michel Aoun as Lebanon's new president on Monday, calling it a victory for the Shi'ite group Hezbollah, Tehran's ally in Lebanon.

Aoun, a leader of Lebanon's Christian community, secured the post in a parliamentary vote, ending a 29-month presidential vacuum in a deal with Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri, who is now expected to become prime minister.

"The election of Michel Aoun as president shows new support for the Islamic resistance (against Israel)," Ali Akbar Velayati, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top foreign policy adviser, was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

"This is surely a victory for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of (Hezbollah and) Islamic Resistance in Lebanon."

Iran helped create Hezbollah in the early 1980s, when it fought Israeli forces that had invaded Lebanon.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Aoun, a former army commander, in a phone call, an official in Rouhani's office tweeted, calling it a victory for resistance and for ethnic tolerance in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also called Aoun to congratulate him, the group's al-Manar TV station reported.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Tom Perry and Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.