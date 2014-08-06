Bomb goes off in Lebanon's Tripoli, kills one

TRIPOLI Lebanon (Reuters) - A bomb exploded in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding seven others, security sources said. It was not immediately clear what had been targeted.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the area of the blast, which was cordoned off by the military.

Tensions have flared in Tripoli, a predominantly Sunni Muslim city, in recent days as a result of clashes between the army and Islamist militants in the border town of Arsal, which is also predominantly Sunni. Earlier, unidentified gunmen opened fire on soldiers in Tripoli when they removed a roadblock being set up in protest at the army’s operations in Arsal.