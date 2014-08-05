FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Lebanon army and militants clash as ceasefire collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A ceasefire between the Lebanese army and militant Islamists collapsed on Tuesday as clashes resumed in a town near the Syrian border where the sides have been fighting since Saturday, a security source said.

The source said the ceasefire agreed in Arsal earlier on Tuesday collapsed when an army position came under fire.

The ceasefire was supposed to last 24 hours from 7 p.m. (12.00 a.m. EDT) and to allow mediators to investigate the fate of 22 missing soldiers and to meet the humanitarian needs of tens of thousands of civilians in the area.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
