Militants release three members of Lebanese security forces: sources
#World News
August 5, 2014 / 12:24 PM / 3 years ago

Militants release three members of Lebanese security forces: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamist militants on Tuesday released three members of the Lebanese security forces they were holding in the border town of Arsal, security and militant sources told Reuters.

The release was a “goodwill gesture” to allow a group of Lebanese Sunni Muslim clerics strike a deal to end three days of fighting in the town, the militant source said.

The militants are still believed to be holding around 40 members of the security forces - both soldiers and policemen.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

