FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese army blows up suspect car close to Syrian border
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Lebanese army blows up suspect car close to Syrian border

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man stands next to a damaged car at the site of Sunday's explosion in Nabi Osmane in the Bekaa Valley March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s army blew up a car on Monday in the border region with Syria which they suspected contained explosives and was being prepared for use in a bomb attack, security sources said.

They said the car was found in a rural area between the Bekaa Valley villages of Ras Baalbek and Fakeha, about 5 km (3 miles) north of a village where a suicide car bombing killed three people on Sunday.

Sunday’s bombing, which killed two members of the Lebanese Shi‘ite Muslim militant group Hezbollah, appeared to be retaliation for Hezbollah’s support for Syrian troops who had recaptured the border town of Yabroud from rebel fighters.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television broadcast footage on Monday of what it said was the suspect vehicle, a grey-colored car parked in an olive grove, before it was blown up.

Hezbollah has been the target of repeated car bombings and rocket fire inside Lebanon during the past year over its involvement in Syria’s civil war.

It is backing President Bashar al-Assad, whose minority Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shi‘ite Islam, against a Sunni Muslim-led insurgency which is supported by Lebanon’s Sunnis.

Many in Lebanon blame Hezbollah for dragging the country into the Syrian conflict, and radical Sunni groups have pledged to keep attacking it in Lebanon - even in solely civilian areas - until it withdraws from Syria.

Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.