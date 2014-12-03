FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese soldier killed while dismantling bomb near Syria
December 3, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Lebanese soldier killed while dismantling bomb near Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lebanese army soldiers on a military vehicle patrol in the border town of Ras Baalbek, near the site of an ambush where gunmen killed at least six Lebanese soldiers, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese soldier was killed while dismantling an explosive device outside the town of Arsal on the border with Syria on Wednesday, security sources said.

The death comes a day after gunmen who crossed from Syria into the nearby mountainous border town of Ras Baalbek killed six Lebanese soldiers when they ambushed a patrol near the border.

Two more soldiers were wounded in Wednesday’s blast, which occurred in the outskirts of Arsal, the sources said. The national news agency also reported the incident.

Spillover from Syria has repeatedly shaken Lebanon. Militants attacked and briefly seized Arsal in August and took a group of soldiers prisoner when they pulled out.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Tom Heneghan

