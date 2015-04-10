FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanese security forces kill militant in north
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 2 years ago

Lebanese security forces kill militant in north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (Reuters) - An Islamist militant with ties to the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front was killed in a shoot out with Lebanese security forces in the northern city of Tripoli, security sources said.

The shootout occurred as the security forces were arresting another wanted man, Islamist cleric Sheikh Khaled Hublos, a Lebanese Internal Security Forces statement said.

The militant shot dead was identified as Osama Mansour. He was found in possession of an explosive belt, the statement said.

The Nusra Front, one of the most powerful insurgent groups in Syria, in January claimed responsibility for a double suicide attack that targeted a cafe in an Alawite district of the predominantly Sunni Muslim city of Tripoli.

Tripoli has been the scene of some of Lebanon’s worst spillover from the Syrian conflict. The army fought deadly battles with Islamist militants in and around Tripoli for several days last October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.